Mostly cloudy
78.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Northern California wildfire threatens rural buildings

By AP News

PANOCHE, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire burned two buildings and threatened others Wednesday night in rural Northern California, fire officials said.

The blaze erupted Wednesday afternoon near high-tension power lines near unincorporated Panoche in southern San Benito County.

It was 20% contained Wednesday night after burning 1,400 acres, state fire officials said.

The county Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for an area in the sparsely-populated grassy and hilly region.

Two buildings had burned but it was unclear whether they were homes, barns or other structures, authorities said.

As many as 50 buildings were threatened, KSBW-TV reported.

No injuries were reported.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 