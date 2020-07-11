Sunny
2 migrant men found dead near Yuma

By AP News

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona, say they found the remains of two dead migrants after arresting a man who said people from his group had been left behind.

The Border Patrol says agents arrested a 50-year-old Mexican man on Sunday morning. The man told them two others from his group had been left behind by the smuggler.

Agents found one man less than two hours later but struggled to find the other person.

They found the other man shortly after noon and near the word “help” written on the ground with an arrow pointing north.

