2 deputies shot, suspect dead in California shooting

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies were shot late Thursday night and a suspect is dead in a shooting that followed an hourslong standoff in California, according to reports.

The shooting was reported in Knightsen, an unincorporated area about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

The Contra Costa County deputies were shot after a standoff that began at around 12:30 p.m. after a man was reportedly seen with a shotgun, KPIX-TV reported, citing a spokesman from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies were taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

Calls and messages to a department representative by The Associated Press weren’t immediately returned.