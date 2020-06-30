Sunny
Robbery suspect shot by San Diego police dies

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A robbery suspect who was shot by San Diego police who said he pulled a gun on them has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Leonardo Huerta Ibarra, 25, died late Monday, Lt. Matthew Dobbs told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Two days earlier, officers saw Ibarra walking on Sixth Avenue, recognized him from facial tattoos as a suspect in a robbery and approached to stop him, police said.

Video showed Ibarra pulling something from his waistband that police said was a gun. Two officers opened fire, killing him.

Police said a gun was found at the scene.

The shooting sparked immediate protests.

Police said they were looking for a second robbery suspect. Details of the crime weren’t immediately released.

