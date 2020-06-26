Sunny
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Park officials: Grand Canyon death apparently heat related

By AP News

The death of a California woman while hiking into the Grand Canyon apparently was heat related, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Friday.

Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail to spend the night at Phantom Ranch when she reportedly became dizzy, disoriented and stopped breathing, park officials said in a statement.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon and the high temperature at Phantom Ranch that day was 114 degrees. (46 degrees Celsius)., officials said.

An investigation into the incident was being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

Visitors to the Grand Canyon, especially hiking in the inner canyon, should be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks, officials said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 