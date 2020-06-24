Remains on Humboldt coast ID’d as Southern California man

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found on the Humboldt County shoreline were identified as those of a Southern California man who disappeared last month.

The coroner’s office determined the remains were those of Ajani S. Wilson, 22, of Victorville, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Wilson was reported missing on May 28 after falling into the ocean in the Elk Head area of Trinidad. A two-day search failed to locate him.

The remains, in an advanced state of decomposition, were discovered by a beachgoer in the Ma-le’l Dunes area on June 18.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson’s death was ruled accidental, with the cause of death determined to be probable drowning with blunt force trauma due to fall from height.

Victorville is a Mojave Desert city in San Bernardino County.