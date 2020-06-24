Mostly cloudy
81.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials: Orange County deputies shoot woman holding gun

By AP News

Orange County deputies responding to a report of a residential burglary in progress early Wednesday fatally shot a woman holding a gun, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the community of Lake Forest.

“Deputies gave numerous commands to the woman to drop the gun, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the department said in a social media post.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The department said she was in her late 20s but her name was not released.

The department released a photo of a handgun lying on the ground at the scene.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 