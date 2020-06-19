Drive-by shooting kills 1, wounds 1 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drive-by shooting killed one man and wounded another in a parking lot behind a Los Angeles grocery story, police said.

The gunfire erupted late Thursday in Studio City area of the San Fernando Valley while the victims were standing next to a vehicle, a police statement said.

Detectives determined that a gray vehicle approached and multiple rounds were fired at both victims.

Firefighters took both victims to a hospital where one, a 50-year-old man from Canoga Park, died and the other was in stable condition Friday.

There was no further description of the gray vehicle or any suspect information.

Police were canvassing the area for surveillance cameras and possible witnesses.