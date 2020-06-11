Latest California News

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County seen changing mask order after official quit

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Orange County’s new interim health officer will lift a requirement that residents wear face coverings in public and instead recommend they use masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A county official said the change is expected later on Thursday. It comes three days after the previous health officer abruptly resigned after she received threats over her order requiring face coverings as the county allowed more businesses to reopen. Residents have railed against the requirement at public meetings. Similar rules are in place in Los Angeles and San Diego counties. In Riverside County masks are recommended, not required.

CALIFORNIA-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

California affirmative action vote prompts ‘tough’ debate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has decided to let voters choose whether to repeal the state’s ban on affirmative action programs. The vote on Wednesday came after an emotional hours-long debate that highlighted tension between the state’s Asian and black communities. Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low, who is of Chinese descent, said he received more than 3,000 emails and phone calls opposing the repeal. He criticized the Assembly Black Caucus for not contacting him to discuss the issue. But he ended up voting for it, citing his commitment to social justice. The state Senate must still approve the measure before it would go to voters in November. Students of Asian descent have been overrepresented at the state’s prestigious public universities.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SCHOOL-POLICE

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

CALIFORNIA PRISONS-DEATHS

1st female California inmate dies of coronavirus, one of 14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say California prisons now have 14 inmate deaths tied to the coronavirus, including the first outside the one prison where 13 inmates have died. An inmate from the California Institution for Women in Corona, east of Los Angeles, died on Tuesday at a hospital from what appear to be complications related to the virus. The other 13 deaths, including one on Wednesday, have occurred at the California Institution for Men in Chino. Statewide, there are more than 2,400 confirmed inmate cases of coronavirus, and more than 600 have recovered.

PROFESSOR-ALLEGED RACISM

UCLA professor: No racism in refusing to cancel final

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A UCLA professor suspended following an email exchange with a student who wanted a final exam altered or canceled because of racial unrest says his refusal to do so has nothing to do with racism. Gordon Klein is demanding his suspension be lifted immediately. An online petition accuses him of racism and demands that he be fired after he declined a non-black student’s request to cancel, shorten or grade the final for his taxation course differently for black students. Klein says racism had nothing to do with it. He says the exam represented the only grade given for that class.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CALIFORNIA POLICE REFORM

California mayors to push for police reforms amid unrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayors in several major California cities are not embracing calls to defund police but promising to work for reforms examining how police do their jobs. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says his city will look to better define when police are needed, and if in some cases government can respond “in ways that don’t require a badge and a gun.” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says communities must balance the need for safe streets while enacting reforms that address why some residents have become fearful of officers. The comments came during an online forum in which the mayors also called for more homelessness funding.

AP-US-OFF-DUTY-OFFICER-FATAL-SHOOTING

Ruling: LA officer used unreasonable force in Costco killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say an off-duty Los Angeles police officer violated departmental policy last year when he shot and killed a mentally ill man who had attacked him and his young son from behind in a Southern California Costco. LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez opened fire June 14 in a Costco in Corona, killing Kenneth French and critically injuring his parents. French was moving away from Sanchez when he opened fire. The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners ruled Wednesday that Kenneth French’s conduct did not present an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury _ meaning that the use of lethal force was not “objectively reasonable.”

AP-US-TV-LIVE-PD-CANCELED

‘Live PD’ dropped by A&E on heels of ‘Cops’ cancellation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A&E Network has canceled the police reality series “Live PD.” The cable network announced the move Wednesday, a day after Paramount Network dropped the similar show “Cops.” A&E said in a statement that it’s a critical time in the nation’s history and it’s ceasing production on “Live PD” as it seeks better ways to tell stories of police interaction with communities. The cancellation follows weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd, as well as a report in the Austin American-Statesman that a camera crew from the show filmed but never aired or shared video of a black man who died after he was restrained by police.

MUSIC-COACHELLA-STAGECOACH

Coachella, Stagecoach canceled this year over virus concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. Riverside County’s public health officer signed an order Wednesday to cancel the popular festivals this year outside Palm Springs, California. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall. The festivals are typically held in April but previously were postponed until October. Health officials now say they aren’t “comfortable moving forward.”