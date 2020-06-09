California simmers in spring heat wave, raising fire concern

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California simmered in a spring heatwave Tuesday as high pressure cleared skies and pushed away cooling influences.

“June Gloom? Not today,” the National Weather Service office for San Francisco and Monterey said on social media.

The unusual lack of the seasonal marine overcast was apparent along the entire coast as June took on a summerlike appearance.

Downtown Los Angeles had a high of 97, breaking the previous 1997 record for the date of 94. Camarillo also hit 97, crushing the 1990 record of 82, the National Weather Service reported. Anaheim’s 103 topped the old record of 92 from 1990 and San Diego tied an 1877 record with 93.

The hot and dry conditions raised fire concerns, sending firefighters to tamp out brush and grass blazes.

“This is the day to avoid outdoor activities that could accidentally start a fire,” the Los Angeles weather office said.

One blaze burned several acres near the Hollywood Bowl during the morning rush hour before Los Angeles Fire Department water-dropping helicopters and ground crews controlled it.

A return to cooler weather is expected later in the week.