Authorities issue evacuation orders for wildfire near city

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Authorities on Saturday issued mandatory evacuation orders for people living near a wildfire that is 15 miles north of Vacaville, local media report.

The 150-acre fire that started at 4:30 p.m. is burning in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, the KOVR TV station and the Sacramento Bee reported.

CalFire said the fire is not contained and the evacuations are ordered for Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley to Highway 128, KOVR reported.

Cal Fire said in a 6:15 p.m. update that about 100 structures are threatened, the Bee reported.