Fire burns massive Southern California commercial building

By AP News

REDLANDS, Calif. — Fire raged through a huge commercial building in Southern California early Friday.

The fire erupted shortly after 5 a.m. in Redlands, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, Fox 11 reported.

Firefighters poured streams of water on flames that appeared to engulf almost all of the massive structure and began to burn truck trailers, some with Amazon logos, parked at loading docks.

Authorities shut down nearby Interstate 10.

