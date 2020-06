SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A grass fire burning northeast of San Francisco destroyed or damaged about a dozen homes Wednesday and prompted evacuations of several streets, fire officials said.

The fire erupted at around 3:30 p.m. near a wildlife center in Suisun City, near Suisun Bay.

No injuries were immediately reported.

About 200 firefighters fought the blaze in 100-degree heat.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.