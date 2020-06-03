Sunny
97.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Armed man barricades himself in home with his young children

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. — Police in Oakland were on a standoff Wednesday with a man seen firing a rifle from a home and who is reportedly holding two of his children hostage.

The Oakland Police Department spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said officers responding to a report of gunshots saw the man shooting a rifle from a window of a residence. No injuries have been reported, she said.

KTVU reported the children are 6 and 8-years-old and that the man’s wife has been released from the house and is working with hostage negotiators.

Police officers have surrounded the home.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 