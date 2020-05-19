Light rain
California Institution for Men has 6th virus-related death

By AP News

CHINO, Calif. — A sixth prisoner at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County has died from apparent complications related to COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday.

The inmate, whose name was not immediately released, died Monday at an outside hospital, a department statement said.

Determination of the exact cause of death was pending.

The facility in Chino has 446 inmates who are actively positive for COVID-19, it said. It is the only state prison with coronavirus-related deaths.

Chino is about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The status of COVID-19 in the state prisons can be seen in the CDCR’s online Patient Tracker.

