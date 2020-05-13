Turlock care facility reports 14 residents died from virus

TURLOCK, Calif. — Another three residents of a nursing facility in Turlock have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 14, officials said.

Nearly 150 people, including 100 residents and 49 staff members, tested positive for the coronavirus at Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as of Tuesday, according to an update from healthcare company Covenant Care, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

All residents and staff have been tested and some retested. Separate wings of the facility are designated for negative and positive cases, staff continue to be screened upon entry and the facility has suspended admissions and discharges for a 14-day quarantine period, the company said.

The outbreak is among the deadliest at a nursing home in Northern California. In Alameda County, 17 deaths are linked to Gateway Care and Rehabilitation, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, at least eleven skilled nursing facilites in Los Angeles County have reported more than a dozen deaths, and one Tulare County facility reported 28 deaths.