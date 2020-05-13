US House-California-Special Election-Advisory

EDITORS, NEWS DIRECTORS:

The special election in California’s 25th Congressional District is too early to call.

Republican Mike Garcia led Democrat Christy Smith by 17,300 votes out of 143,000 votes counted. However, California routinely counts large numbers of votes after an election is held.

Mail ballots can arrive as late as Friday and still be counted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

The district includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Ventura County is expected to continue counting votes on Wednesday. Los Angeles is scheduled to update its results on Friday.

