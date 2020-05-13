California outlines changes for restaurants as they reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two California counties, Butte and El Dorado, won state approval Tuesday to reopen dining rooms in restaurants — with a long list of new rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More than two dozen counties have asked the state for similar approval to more quickly reopen, and more approvals are expected soon. A statewide reopening of restaurants hasn’t yet been announced.

Here’s a look at the new restaurant requirements for approved counties:

WHO CAN OPEN?

Traditional restaurants that have mostly been open for takeout can now allow customers to dine in. Breweries, brewpubs, wineries and other bars can only reopen if they are serving sit-down meals, and alcohol can only be served as part of a meal. For now, all of this only applies to counties that win specific approval from the state.

WHAT PRECAUTIONS MUST BE TAKEN?

The state suggests restaurants frequently disinfect surfaces and reconfigure their space to maximize physical distancing. But California is not setting a cap on individual restaurants’ maximum capacity. Restaurants should ensure workers that need to be within 6 feet of customers wear masks and wash their hands more often. They should prioritize outdoor seating if possible, and the guidelines say bar areas should remain closed. Dirty linens should be thrown away after each use by an individual party.

Workers should be screened or screen themselves for symptoms before their shift begins and stay home if they are sick.

WHAT CHANGES FOR CUSTOMERS?

The state guidelines recommend restaurants even screen diners, though it doesn’t give explicit rules on how. Restaurants are asked to display clear signs urging customers to use hand sanitizer and wear face masks when not eating. Guests will only get cutlery, napkins and other table settings as needed, and traditional salt, pepper or ketchup bottles likely won’t be on tables. Menus may be disposable or digital.