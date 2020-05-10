Mostly sunny
Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes the desert east of San Diego

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — A moderate earthquake shook a remote desert area east of San Diego Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The magnitude 4.5 quake struck at 3:07 p.m. and was centered about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says shaking was felt across much of San Diego County and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A sheriff’s lieutenant said there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

