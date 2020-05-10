Sunny
89.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Surfer killed in shark attack in Northern California

By AP News

APTOS, Calif. — A surfer was killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach, state park officials said Saturday.

The 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay when he was attacked by an unknown shark species, the California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim’s name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff’s deputies notified the man’s family.

The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Signs were posted warning beachgoers about the attack.

“State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim,” the statement said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 