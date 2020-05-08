Sunny
Police shoot, kill man wielding knife on California freeway

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Police fatally shot a man who was wielding a knife and charged at officers late Thursday night on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

The fatal shooting is the second by California Highway Patrol officers in less than a week. Both incidents occurred on a freeway in the Los Angeles area.

The man, whose name has not been released, was walking in the lanes of Interstate 710 in Long Beach around 11:30 p.m., holding a “large-sized knife,” the CHP said in a news release.

The man disobeyed officers’ commands to drop the knife, authorities said. Officers used non-lethal force several times, though the CHP did not disclose what it was.

The man allegedly charged officers “in an aggressive manner” with the knife after about 40 minutes and at least one officer opened fire. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

