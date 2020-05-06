Sunny
81.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

3 found shot dead in high school parking lot

By AP News

VISALIA, Calif. — Police in central California on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shootings of three teenagers found the parking lot of a high school.

The Visalia Police Department identified them as Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 19; Isaiah Rule, 18; and Blake Madeiros, 19.

Officers responding to reports of shots-fired found the victims Tuesday night at Golden West High School.

None were current students of the Visalia Unified School District, police said.

The department has not released a motive or any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Visalia Police Department.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 