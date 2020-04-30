Sunny
77.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 dead from fentayl overdoses in San Diego

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — A man and woman found in a parked car in San Diego died from fentanyl overdoses, police said Thursday.

The pair were discovered before noon in a car parked on a street in the Redwood Village neighborhood. A caller told officers that the woman wasn’t breathing and the man was unresponsive, police said.

The woman died despite rescue efforts and the man died at a hospital.

Drugs found in the car tested positive for fentanyl, Kameron Korte of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is considered much more dangerous than heroin or methamphetamine.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 