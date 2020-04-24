Blistering spring heat wave roasts Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California roasted Friday in a spring heatwave Friday and the rest of the state was warming as well, forecasters said.

Dozens of locations reached 90 degrees (32.2 Celsius) or higher well before noon, the National Weather Service said.

Heat advisories went into effect at late morning from the Central Coast south through Los Angeles County and down through interior areas to the U.S.-Mexico border. Forecasters said the advisories would remain in effect until Saturday evening.

Strong northerly winds that had buffeted parts of the region for several days were finally winding down, the weather service said.

Above-normal temperatures were forecast for much of the rest of the state into next week, with some brief interruptions.

“A below-normal snowpack exists over the Sierra Nevada and it’s likely to diminish during the next several days due to unseasonably warm weather,” the Hanford National Weather Service office said in social media posts.