Sunny
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 killed in when vehicle plunges down San Francisco cliff

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police are investigating a crash that killed two women and injured a man when their vehicle plunged down a cliff in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The SUV went over the edge at a bluff-top T-intersection Tuesday evening and landed in a bus company parking lot.

One of the dead women was identified as Angelique Starks, 28, of San Francisco, according to the city medical examiner’s office.

The identity of the other dead woman was not immediately released.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A dog also was killed in the crash.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 