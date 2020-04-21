Sunny
Woman pronounced dead after Los Angeles house fire

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A woman was pronounced dead early Tuesday after being found in a burning home in the Tujunga area of Los Angeles, the Fire Department said.

Neighbors reported the blaze at 1:39 a.m. and firefighters forced their way into a home surrounded by what was described as excessive personal storage.

A prolonged effort to resuscitate the woman proved futile and she was declared dead at the scene.

The fire was extinguished in just over a half hour and its cause was under investigation.

Damage prevented firefighters from immediately determining whether the home had smoke alarms.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

