Court in Rome orders psychiatric exam for U.S. man in trial

ROME — A court in Rome has agreed to a request by defense attorneys for a psychiatric examination for one of two young American men on trial for the slaying of an Italian police officer.

Roberto Capra, a lawyer defending Finnegan Lee Elder, said the court at a trial hearing on Friday also granted another defense request for an expert to review the translation of intercepted conversations his client had in jail.

Trial began in late February for Elder and his friend, Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, both from California. The two were vacationing in Rome last summer when Carabiniere Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors have alleged that Elder thrust a knife into the officer, while Natale Hjorth, now 19, scuffled with Cerciello’s partner.

The defendants have contended that they didn’t realize the other men were plainclothes police but mistook them for criminals following a thwarted cocaine sale hours earlier in a Rome nightlife district.

Defense lawyers have complained that some of the translations of conversations intercepted in the jail were so poorly done that the meaning of the words play out in favor of the prosecution. Elder’s lawyer has also contended that transcripts prepared for the prosecution omitted conversations that his client had with family members and a personal U.S. lawyer lawyer that were deemed helpful to the defense.

Friday’s hearing was held without journalists or other members of the public because of Italian government measures aimed at containing Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak. The next hearing was set for April 29.