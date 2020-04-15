Rams look to rebuild in another draft with no 1st-round pick

52. LOS ANGELES (9-7)

LAST SEASON: Missed playoffs for first time under Sean McVay despite posting coach’s third straight winning record. Offense came down from its lofty performances in 2017-18. Defense went through thorough roster upheaval and faltered late in season.

FREE AGENCY: Lost LB Dante Fowler, LB Cory Littleton and K Greg Zuerlein. Released RB Todd Gurley and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. Traded WR Brandin Cooks. Re-signed DT Michael Brockers after his deal with Baltimore fell through. Signed DT A’Shawn Robinson and LB Leonard Floyd.

THEY NEED: LB, WR, DE, K, CB, RB.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE, S, DT.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Boise State LB Curtis Weaver, Southern California WR Michael Pittman Jr., Ohio State LB Malik Harrison, Baylor WR Denzel Mims, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor.

OUTLOOK: Rams have no first-round pick for fourth consecutive year thanks to trade-happy GM Les Snead, but can build depth with 52nd and 57th overall selections. Snead loves to trade down, but probably should concentrate on nailing high picks again after losing tons of talent from last season’s roster. Replacements for Littleton, Cooks and Zuerlein are priorities, but Rams could use difference makers on every level of defense.

