Virgin Orbit conducts final major test before first launch

By AP News

MOJAVE, Calif. — Virgin Orbit says it has conducted its final major test before an upcoming demonstration of its system in which a rocket slung beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 will be carried aloft and launched.

The jumbo jet took off Sunday from Mojave, California, and successfully conducted a simulated drop before returning to the airport, the company said.

The date of the demonstration launch has not been released.

Headquartered in Long Beach, Virgin Orbit is a sister company to Virgin Galactic. It intends to launch small satellites into space from locations around the world.

The launch rehearsal comes after years of development and recent extensive modification of operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as putting team members to work on development of medical ventilators.

