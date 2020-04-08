Cloudy
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Disney, musicians union agree on virus-related furloughs

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney and a union representing musicians who perform at its theme parks agreed Tuesday to extend the company’s furloughs to union workers while maintaining their health benefits, according to a joint statement.

It’s not immediately known how many union workers will be affected by the furloughs, which will be effective April 19. Disney shut down its Florida and California theme parks last month as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States. Workers have been paid but Disney recently announced furloughs for some non-union staff.

Disney will maintain health insurance coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs for the hourly workers who belong to American Federation of Musicians Local 389, the agreement said.

“We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our cast members navigate these unprecedented times,” the agreement said.

Disney is continuing to negotiate with other unions representing employees.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 