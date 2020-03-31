Mostly cloudy
Long Beach police wound man suspected of park shooting

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A man suspected of being involved in a shooting at a Southern California park was shot and wounded when he pointed a gun at an officer and fired, police said.

The incident began Monday afternoon in Long Beach with a report of people shooting at each other in Martin Luther King Park, a Police Department statement said.

Responding officers were advised that one suspect left the park on a bicycle.

Officers didn’t find anyone involved in the shooting at the park and began searching the area.

An officer gave chase to a bicycle rider who did not comply with commands and fled on foot, police said.

“During the foot chase the suspect pointed a gun at the officer and fired multiple times, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the upper torso,” the statement said.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

