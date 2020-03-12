Sunny
Fresno deputy grazed by gunshot in struggle with suspect

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy was wounded in the leg when his gun discharged during a struggle with a suspect, authorities said.

The deputy was heading to a domestic violence call Wednesday afternoon when a man walking on a street attacked him, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

During the fight, a round was fired from his gun and grazed his upper leg, the office said.

An off-duty deputy saw the fight and helped the first deputy arrest the man.

The deputy was treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

The suspect was described only as being a parolee at large who is in his mid-20s. His name was withheld.

Deputies searched for the people reportedly involved in the domestic violence incident but could not find them.

