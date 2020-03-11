Brooklyn plays Golden State on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (30-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-50, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 8-26 at home. Golden State is 8-30 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nets are 12-20 in road games. Brooklyn averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 129-88 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 23 points, and D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Eric Paschall has averaged 17.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 57.4 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Spencer Dinwiddie ranks second on the Nets averaging 20.6 points and collecting 3.4 rebounds. LeVert has averaged 24 points and added 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Alen Smailagic: day to day (quad), Kevon Looney: out (left hip), Ky Bowman: out (ankle), Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: day to day (illness).

Nets: Garrett Temple: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

