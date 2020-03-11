Kings play the Senators, look for 7th straight victory

Ottawa Senators (25-33-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-35-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Ottawa as winners of six games in a row.

The Kings are 18-13-2 at home. Los Angeles has converted on 16.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 32 power-play goals.

The Senators are 7-20-6 on the road. Ottawa leads the NHL with 15 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Ottawa won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 41 assists and has collected 62 points this season. Dustin Brown has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 33 total assists and has recorded 39 points. Connor Brown has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jeff Carter: out (lower body).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (personal), Artem Anisimov: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.