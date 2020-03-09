Los Angeles faces Colorado on 5-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (41-19-8, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (27-35-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Colorado.

The Kings are 17-20-2 in conference games. Los Angeles has surrendered 43 power-play goals, stopping 77% of opponent opportunities.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado ranks second in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Colorado won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 62 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 41 assists. Dustin Brown has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 35 goals and has 93 points. Gabriel Landeskog has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jeff Carter: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.