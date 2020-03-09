Anaheim hosts Ottawa after Silfverberg’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (25-32-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-32-9, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

The Ducks are 15-14-5 at home. Anaheim averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 92 total minutes.

The Senators have gone 7-19-6 away from home. Ottawa leads the NHL with 15 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

In their last meeting on Feb. 4, Anaheim won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 29 assists and has recorded 42 points this season. Adam Henrique has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Connor Brown has recorded 42 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Senators. Artem Anisimov has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: out (upper-body), John Gibson: out (lower body), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (personal), Artem Anisimov: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.