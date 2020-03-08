Light rain
Suspected shoplifter hit by car after sprinting from store

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — A shoplifting suspect ran into the street to avoid a security guard and was hit by a car in San Diego, authorities said.

The 39-year-old woman suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries Saturday evening, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The woman was confronted by a loss prevention officer at the Kohl’s department store in the Clairemont neighborhood, the Union-Tribune reported.

Heims said she tried to run across Balboa Avenue and was hit by a Kia Soul driven by a 28-year-old woman. The driver stopped, police said.

The suspect wasn’t immediately identified.

