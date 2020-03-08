MacKinnon and Colorado take on San Jose

Colorado Avalanche (40-19-8, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-34-5, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup with San Jose. He’s fifth in the league with 90 points, scoring 34 goals and recording 56 assists.

The Sharks are 18-19-1 in conference games. San Jose averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 118 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 20-13-4 in conference matchups. Colorado ranks second in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Colorado won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antti Suomela leads the Sharks with a plus-four in 19 games played this season. Kane has recorded four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 34 goals and has 90 points. Gabriel Landeskog has collected 13 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jacob Middleton: out (lower-body), Mario Ferraro: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.