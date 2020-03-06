Vancouver has first road game of season against Los Angeles

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-1-0, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (0-0-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver goes on the road for the first time this season against Los Angeles.

The Galaxy compiled a 16-15-3 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 11-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles scored 63 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 65.

The Whitecaps finished 8-16-10 overall during the 2019 season while going 5-7-5 on the road. Vancouver scored 37 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Efrain Alvarez (injured).

Vancouver: Erik Godoy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.