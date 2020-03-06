San Jose faces Ottawa in non-conference battle

Ottawa Senators (24-32-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-34-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose and Ottawa will play in an out-of-conference matchup.

The Sharks are 17-16-1 at home. San Jose averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 118 total minutes.

The Senators have gone 6-19-6 away from home. Ottawa leads the league with 15 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

In their last meeting on Oct. 27, Ottawa won 5-2. Nicholas Paul scored two goals for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 44 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 23 assists. Joe Thornton has scored four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 23 goals and has 38 points. Brady Tkachuk has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jacob Middleton: out (lower-body).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (personal), Artem Anisimov: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.