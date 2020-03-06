Los Angeles hosts Minnesota after shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (34-26-7, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-35-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Los Angeles after the Kings defeated Toronto 1-0 in a shootout.

The Kings are 16-20-2 in conference games. Los Angeles has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 17.5% of chances.

The Wild are 8-10-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota is eighth in the league shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.1 goals on 30.1 shots per game.

Los Angeles beat Minnesota 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has recorded 59 total points while scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists for the Kings. Dustin Brown has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 25 goals and has 45 points. Kevin Fiala has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jeff Carter: out (lower body).

Wild: Eric Staal: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.