Mostly sunny
74.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police 10-year-old fires shotgun during San Diego standoff

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — A 10-year-old boy is in custody after he fired shotgun rounds at police in San Diego during a two-hour standoff Thursday morning, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The boy turned himself in after he’d holed up behind a shed at his home, San Diego Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told reporters.

His parents had called police shortly after 9 a.m. because he was having an emotional and mental crisis, authorities said. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers responded to the home.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 