Los Angeles County reports 6 new coronavirus cases

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, where there was one previously, officials said Wednesday.

Each cases confirmed Tuesday night was due to a known exposure and not the result of so-called community transmission, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, told a press conference.

One person was hospitalized and five others were in self-quarantine at home, she said.

The cases were from throughout the county, she said, but did not give specific locations.

The county’s first case was in January and involved a person who lived in Wuhan, China. That person is no longer infectious.

