Philadelphia plays Sacramento on 9-game road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (37-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (27-34, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to stop its nine-game road slide when the 76ers play Sacramento.

The Kings are 14-15 in home games. Sacramento gives up 110.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The 76ers are 9-23 on the road. Philadelphia is 33-12 when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 97-91 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 33 points, and Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox has averaged 20.4 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Kings. Hield has averaged 17.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Tobias Harris has averaged 19.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Al Horford has averaged seven rebounds and added 8 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

76ers: Josh Richardson: day to day (concussion), Joel Embiid: out (shoulder), Ben Simmons: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.