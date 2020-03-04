MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (26-32-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (40-18-7, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Anaheim. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 86 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 53 assists.

The Avalanche are 20-12-3 in conference games. Colorado is third in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Ducks are 9-10-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Anaheim averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Colorado won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 33 goals, adding 53 assists and collecting 86 points. Gabriel Landeskog has totaled three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Ryan Getzlaf has collected 40 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Ducks. Jacob Larsson has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (upper-body).

Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.