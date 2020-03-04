Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Kings

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-24-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-35-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Los Angeles. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 79 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 33 assists.

The Kings are 15-13-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles has converted on 17.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 32 power-play goals.

The Maple Leafs are 18-15-1 on the road. Toronto ranks second in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last matchup on Nov. 5, Toronto won 3-1. Matthews recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 39 assists and has collected 59 points this season. Alex Iafallo has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 49 total assists and has collected 65 points. Matthews has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jeff Carter: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.