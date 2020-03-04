Missing hiker found dead in California recreation area

SAN FRANCISCO — A hiker who vanished days ago was found dead Tuesday in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said.

Searchers had been looking for Scott Klingenmaier, 56, who was last seen going for a hike on Thursday near Tennesee Valley Road and Oakwood Trail, west of Marin City, in the vast recreation area, authorities said.

There was on immediate information on how he died, the Marin County coroner told the San Francisco Chronicle.