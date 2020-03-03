Nevada football coach Norvell signs new 5-year contract

RENO, Nev. — Nevada football coach Jay Norvell has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at the Mountain West school through the 2024 season, the university announced Tuesday.

Norvell, who is 18-20 overall in three seasons at Nevada, is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive bowl appearances after going 3-9 in his first year at Nevada in 2017.

The new five-year contract includes a guaranteed base salary and compensation totaling $625,000 per season plus supplemental bonuses based on athletic and academic program success, Athletic Director Doug Knuth said.

Knuth said they also agreed to boost the total salary pool available for Norvell’s assistants by $250,000 beginning this fall, something Norvell said is “an important piece of the further growth of our program.”

Norvell, 56, went 8-5 with a victory over Arkansas State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in 2018. Nevada was 7-5 last season, beating Purdue, claiming its first-ever road win against a Top 25 team at San Diego State and a berth in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“Because of his leadership, there are a great many reasons to be excited about the trajectory of our program as the future of Wolf Pack football is bright,” Knuth said.