LOS ANGELES — A power outage struck three terminals at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

The outage occurred at early afternoon and impacted operations at terminals 1, 2 and 3, the airport said.

The Tom Bradley International Terminal and terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 had full power.

“Crews are currently assessing the impact and working to restore systems,” the airport said in a social media post.