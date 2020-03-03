Wind spreads wildfire in inland Southern California

NORCO, Calif. — A wind-driven wildfire triggered evacuations Tuesday in the inland region of Southern California, authorities said.

The fire erupted shortly before 10 a.m. in a river bottom in Norco and about 90 minutes later had spread over 100 acres (40 hectares), Cal Fire Riverside County said.

More than 200 firefighters and a helicopter were dispatch to the scene about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for various streets adjacent to the fire.

The National Weather Service said winds out of the northeast were gusting at 15-25 mph (24-40 kph) and humidity levels were as low as 15%.

Southern California is very dry after receiving little precipitation in January and February.

Norco is a horse country community of about 26,000.